The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga has said that the 7th edition of the ‘Kabaka Birthday Run’ will be held on Sunday 5th April 2020 and will be officially flagged off by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi in the sprints of 5km, 10km and 21km from Lubiri, Mengo.

The Kabaka will be making 65 years of age and as it has been, alot of activities are always lined up prior to the birthday celebrations which include among others the Kabaka Birthday Run which brings together multitudes of subjects to run for a good cause.

Having shed light on Sickle Cell and Fistula in the past six years, the run will now aim at curbing the spread of HIV/AIDS disease with the theme, “Men for good health and ending AIDS by 2030.”

For the next three years, the Kabaka’s birthday run will be championed under the cause; “Men against AIDS to save the girl child,” which is aimed at driving awareness about HIV/AIDS and encouraging men to get tested, get treated and ultimately protect women against infection.

According to UNAIDS statistics in 2018, 1,400,000 people were living with HIV/AIDS. The percentage of people living with AIDS among adults (15-19 years) was 5.7%, 53,000 people were newly infected with HIV and 23,000 people died from an AIDS related illness.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga called upon all men to test for the HIV virus saying the main goal is to reposition the Kingdom to its rightful place and that cannot be achieved unless we are all in good health.

“Our vision is to reposition the Kingdom at its rightful place, at the summit of social and economic development with people enjoying their full rights and freedoms, we cannot achieve that unless we are in good health and the king wants an AIDS free Kingdom and country.”

“I am very proud of the partnerships we made, they make us stronger than we are and I hope that our partners realise that we contribute to their strengths as well because the relationship is symbiotic, we all benefit especially when causes like these are put up.” Mayiga added.

The official bank sponsor, dfcu in December 2019 signed a three-year partnership valued at over UGX 500 Million with the Buganda Kingdom.

Mathius Katamba, CEO Dfcu said the partnership with the Buganda Kingdom is geared towards driving a sustained understanding that testing for HIV is an essential gateway to HIV prevention and treatment.

“As we prepare for this year’s run, it is important for all of us to realise that we will be running for a great cause that transcends tribe, cultural beliefs, religious or political affiliations, social classes and any other differences we may have as Ugandans. The run is about embracing voluntary testing among men and access to health care for those who test positive.”