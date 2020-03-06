Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has handed over coolers to women to enable them start businesses in the retail category.

The company is set to issue over 1851 coolers to customers and women in the retail category. This is part of the company’s bigger initiative called 5 by 20.

5 by 20 is the company’s global commitment to enable the economic empowerment of 5 million women entrepreneurs across the company’s value chain by the year 2020.

Focus has been set on retail stream of businesses. The system’s outlet universe is composed of small general stores, small and large grocery stores, local kiosks and larger more formal outlets such as hotels, restaurants and bars. These are approximately 111,000 retail outlets.

In Uganda, running successful businesses is mainly a male domain. Through 5 by 20, this will address the most common barriers women face when doing business which include; inadequate basic business skills, fewer financial services / assets, lack of access to peer to peer networks and mentorship.

Through this initiative, the company is offering women access to business skills training and connections with peers and are always at hand to offer continuous monitoring of the business, this helps in offering the much-needed foundation for building a successful business.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Flavia Nabaasa, the business development and commercialization director said, “We have helped to transform the lives of millions of women and thousands of communities by using our core business model to grow and sustain small businesses. This has resulted in increased economic value and business capability for women, communities, and the entire business system. I encourage all the beneficiaries to embrace the support and begin the transformation journey.”

“We believe there is no better investment than women to spur economic growth and foster sustainable development. Women reinvest 90% of their income in their family and community, so by supporting women. We are building sustainable communities through this ripple effect. Women are not only pillars of the communities we serve but also pillars of our business. Up to 86% of small stores are owned or operated by women at a country level,” Flavia added.

Joyce Kizza, a successful distributor for the company products, urged the women to take their businesses seriously. She also commended the Coca Cola for stepping forward to empower women by using practical solutions within their means, which end up not only uplifting families, but the economy as a whole.

Joyce asked Government to consider companies that invest in the growth of the economy while relating cooler distribution to job creation.