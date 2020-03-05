The national coordinator of the Crime Preventers Forum, Blaise Kamugisha has told National Resistance Movement members that he wants to change the face of the ruling party’s youth league which is deteriorating day by day.

Kamugisha who wants to stand as the NRM Youth League chairperson is currently doing consultations for his bid.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Bukedi on Wednesday, Kamugisha said he wants to cause a tectonic change in the way matters are run in the NRM Youth League.

“The leadership of the youth league is dormant that the only time they surface is during the delegates conference. The youths are therefore no longer proud of their own party and prefer to dine with reactionaries because that where they find solace,” Kamugisha said on Wednesday.

Of recent, a number of youths have turned their support to President Museveni’s opponents including People Power’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Speaking to youths, Kamugisha attributed the trend to the youth leaders in the ruling NRM party whom he said are lazy and dormant that they see things happen but don’t act.

“We must collectively diagnose and treat this cancer that is eating the NRM party youths who end up seeking chemotherapy in opposition. If we don’t wake up now, we shall keep sleeping and the day we wake up, we shall be in the opposition.”

“If we really claim we love the party and want it to last in power, we must guarantee the old guard that we are up to task.”

Kamugisha told the ruling party youth members in Bukedi that there is need to rise about the petty fights within the party to work towards strengthening its stay in power for the benefit of everyone.

The national coordinator for Crime Preventers Forum, a group that in the past worked closely with Police has always been linked to former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura.

Many have since claimed that he has the backing of the former police chief.

Kamugisha, however, rubbished the claims as baseless, saying he has worked his way to where he is and that no one is backing him.

“Let me make a few things clear. I am not a son of any powerful person neither have I been favoured in all I have done working with communities and young people. People have gone around saying that I am related and favoured in government. Well, it would have been a privilege to come from a powerful family but that would not be entirely a choice,” Kamugisha said.

“I have not received any favours from anyone. All my actions and omissions have been as a result of hard work, patience and aggressiveness.”

Blaise Kamugisha will be vying for the NRM Youth League national chairman seat currently occupied by Gaddafi Nasur.

Elections for the NRM Youth League leaders is set for June this year by district NRM youth committees, sub-county youth chairpersons, district male and female NRM councilors only.