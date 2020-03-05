Former Minister for Security and presidential hopeful Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde has opened up on why he left the National Resistance Movement (NRM) saying that there was no space for new ideas.

Tumukunde made these remarks while appearing on the NBS Morning Breeze show, Thursday morning.

He said that in NRM, it is a crime to talk about a peaceful transition of power.

Tumukunde who now wants to challenge incumbent President Museveni in the upcoming general elections in 2021 said that he wants to provide a peaceful change and transition from the old guard.

“Some of the people never fought. I fought for this country. If in a political party you can’t find space for ideas, leave. There is no space for ideas in the NRM. It is a crime to ask about a peaceful transition,” Tumukunde said.

“My job is to provide for peace, change and transition. My job is to mobilise Ugandans to vote. We have to continue speaking for change until it happens.”

In his bid for presidency, Tumukunde said that he expects his largest support to come from Kampala’s Muslim community whose interests he served” diligently” during his time as the security minister.

“In this Kampala alone, my biggest voter is the Muslim community, watch the space. If people vote you, it is means you have done what suits them. I controlled terrorism but at the same time, I was not vindictive,” Tumukunde said.

Tumukunde said that he also intends to awaken over 30% of Ugandans who he claimed have never voted for President Museveni and the opposition due to not being mobilized by the previous candidates.

Asked if he sees President Museveni leaving power in 2021, he said, “I have seen Bashir going, why do you think that it is impossible for Uganda? Remove people from petty issues, let us give them a critical direction whose purpose is to change power. Tell them to go and guard their vote.”

Political analysts and some members of the opposition have welcomed Tumukunde’s bid with mixed reactions.