National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Bruhan Byaruhanga has been elected the Deputy Speaker of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in an election held Thursday at the City Hall.

Byaruhanga, a KCCA Chancellor in Kyambogo first recorded 16 votes, beating off competition from Doreen Sabuka (Makindye) and Alice Amongi (Nakawa) but the Chief Magistrate, who was overseeing the election ordered for fresh voting between Byaruhanga and Sabuka as none of the two had made the required 50 percent.

In the re-run, Byaruhanga was able to command tye majority with 18 votes while Sabuka got 13 and one invalid vote.

Byaruhanga will now be the Deputy of Abubaker Kawalya, a ‘People Power’ leaning Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate who saw off competition from the FDC flag bearer Doreen Nyanjura to win the Speaker race with 18 votes.

In the speakership race earlier on at the City Hall, another People Power leaning candidate, Muhammed Segirinya got only one vote and coming last of the three.

On November 28, 2019, President Museveni assented to the KCCA (Amendment) Act 2019 which under its sections 8A and 29A established the offices of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Authority and Division Urban Councils respectively.

The Speaker and the Deputy shall henceforth preside over all meetings of the Council, be charged with the overall authority for the preservation of order in the Council and ensuring the enforcement of the rules of procedure.

The Speaker will also perform functions that are similar to those of the Speaker of Parliament.