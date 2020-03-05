Parliament has passed clause 6 of the Local Government Act Amendment Bill 2019 initiating A- Level as the minimum academic qualification for those that will be vying for municipality mayors, division mayors and town council chairpersons across the country.

Previously, there was no academic requirement for division and municipality mayors.

In a heated debate chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the legislators were at first divided in having minimum academic qualifications for the sub-county chairpersons and councillors until when the status quo was maintained.

The proposal to have S.6 or S.4 certificates for those vying for sub-county chairpersons was however dropped amidst resistance from some legislators.

The proposal to upgrade academic qualifications for Members of Parliament to a degree level from A-level was also dropped.

In the new changes in the Local Government Act Amendment bill 2019, parliament barred female councillors from representing more than one sub-county as has been the case.

The new changes now mean that every sub-county will have two directly elected councillors; one for female and one for male