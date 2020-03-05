Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Beti Kamya has said that Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu’s ‘People Power’ movement is not a threat to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kamya added that President Museveni is still far above all the opposition candidates including Kyagulanyi as the country prepares for the general elections in 2021.

Kamya made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Wednesday morning.

“The fights and violence in the opposition are scary. People Power is not a threat. They are young people who like action. I would rather talk about parties with work plans and ideologies,” Kamya said.

“Many Ugandans have seen that President Museveni and the NRM party are heads and shoulders above other politicians and political parties.”

Kamya completed her switch from the Uganda Federal Alliance, a political party where she was the founder and president to the ruling NRM on Tuesday and was received by the NRM leadership in Rubaga Division.

She told NBS that her being in NRM is like coming back home.

“The story of the prodigal son happens often and mine is no different. I am much older and wiser.”

“I am joining a mass party that the people of Uganda find comfort with especially in times of profiling security. The people of Uganda are very comfortable and secure with the leadership of Uganda. The level of tolerance of President Museveni has not been seen among other parties or in other countries,” Kamya added.

Kamya also rubbished off reports that suggested that she was a mole in the opposition. Kamya said that she never sneaked into state house before making up her mind to join NRM.

“I was not a mole. I am a bold objective analyst. I stay by my conviction. If I choose to associate with one party, it should not make me an enemy of the other. I have rubbed shoulders with everyone in the NRM and this is the most comfortable environment.”

Kamya was a candidate in the 2011 Ugandan presidential elections, coming in fifth with 52,782 votes.

She previously served as the Member of Parliament representing Lubaga North Constituency on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket from 2006 until 2010.

Before being elated to her current position, from 6 June 2016 until 14 December 2019, she served as the Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority.