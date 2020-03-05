By Melanie Atwebembeire

Makindye Magistrate Court has remanded Moses Bwayo a journalist to Luzira prison until March 6, 2020.

Bwayo and eight others were arrested on February 24 in Nsambya while filming a documentary on Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine. They face charges of unlawful assembly.

Bwayo had appeared before the Grade One magistrate Okutu Jude on Wednesday to apply for bail but it could not be granted as the magistrate stated that he didn’t have enough time to look through it.

“This case is adjourned to 6th March 2020. I have limited time to look through all the bail applications today.”

All the suspects however entered a plea of not guilty.

Upon arrest, Bwayo was first taken to Kabalagala police station where he was detained until February 26 when he was released on a police bond.

He was ordered to return to police on March 4 which was yesterday.

Bwayo together with other eight suspects reported back to kabalagala police station where they were later rushed to Makindye Magistrate court as their bond terms required.

These had hopes of being bailed out but were disappointed when trial magistrate remanded them to luzira.

Bwayo’s lawyer Caleb Alaka appealed to trial magistrate for what called a temporary freedom adding that his client was arrested while doing his job.

“You should have mercy on him. He has already spent two weeks in police custody. His job just like other journalists is to give people information. Let him out so he can do his job well.” Pleaded Alaka

People Power pressure group spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said these arrests encourage the group the more and are a sign that President Museveni is scared.

“This shows how scared he is of us, imagine people who fought with guns are now scared of harmless people who are just recording music. We shall not stop”

Bwayo is a journalist who was under a contract with a UK-based production company, Southern Films .

The other people who he was arrested with include: Gashumba Emmanuel, Ssenyondo Shafiq, Nakamya Maimuna, Rukundo Shafrah, Namuli Rose, Nakayiza Juliet, Angella Nabunyaand Kemirembe Niara.

They have all been sent to Luzira Prison until 6th March 2020 when they will reappear before trial magistrate for bail.