Presidential hopeful and former Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has said that this is the right time for Rwanda to support someone who wants to cause a change in Uganda.

Tumukunde claims that this would in on way solve the impasse between Rwanda and Uganda.

The former security minister was answering a question on how he would deal with the Uganda-Rwanda border tensions if he were to be President.

“An impasse! I hope we are following the same developments on this issue. However, if I was Rwanda, I would support anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda,” Tumukunde said.

Tumukunde also said he is willing to work with anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda, including the 24 presidential aspirants and different opposition parties.

“I will work with anyone who is interested in change. What I want to stress is that presidents can be removed and we have living examples all over,” he said.

The comments by Tumukunde come against the backdrop of a meeting between Uganda and Rwanda in Katuna last month in which Rwanda accused Uganda of unsettling Kigali.

The two presidents met for the third time during the fourth Quadripartite Heads of State Summit at the Katuna/Gatuna border point in a bid to ease tensions between the two neighboring countries.

However, despite signing an extradition treaty, it was agreed that the opening of the border will have to wait a little longer as Uganda verifies the allegations by Rwanda in regards to harboring dissidents destabilizing the Kigali establishment.

“The summit recommended that Uganda should within one month verify the allegations of Rwanda about action from its territory by forces hostile to the Rwandan government,” the communiqué from the meeting read in part.

The frosty relations between Uganda and Rwanda that had gone on for a couple of years finally became pronounced in March last year when Rwanda closed its borders with her immediate neighbor, Uganda.