‘People Power’ movement’s Kawalya Abubaker has won the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker race, seeing off competition from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Doreen Nyanjura and Segirinya.

In an election that was held on Thursday afternoon at the City Hall in Kampala, Kawalya got the majority 17 votes while FDC’ s Nyanjura got 14. Segirinya came last with only 1 vote.

Kawalya is also a member of FDC but his strong affiliation to ‘People Power’ forced FDC to front Nyanjura as their candidate for the election.

On November 28, 2019, President Museveni assented to the KCCA (Amendment) Act 2019 which under its sections 8A and 29A established the offices of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Authority and Division Urban Councils respectively.

The Speaker and the Deputy shall henceforth preside over all meetings of the Council, be charged with the overall authority for the preservation of order in the Council and ensuring the enforcement of the rules of procedure.

The Speaker will also perform functions that are similar to those of the Speaker of Parliament.