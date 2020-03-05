The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has advised all tour operators and travel agencies to provide hand-washing facilities on all travel vehicles and vessels in order to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus that started in the Wuhan city of China has since spread to over 60 countries with 94,169 confirmed cases, 3,220 deaths and 50,944 recoveries as of March 3, 2020.

Uganda is one of the countries that are yet to confirm a case of the coronavirus and the Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng has since come out with a number of guidelines to help maintain the status quo in the country.

Among the guidelines, Dr Aceng advised against hugs, handshakes, contact with people who have flu like symptoms among others.

UTB boss Lilly Ajarova has now issued an advisory to tour operators where she urged them to ensure safety of travelers.

“All tour operators, travel agencies and accommodation facilities (should) provide hand washing facilities with soap at their premises and on-board travel vehicles and vessels,” Ajarova said in a statement.

Ajarova also recommended that all intended travelers to Uganda from affected countries maintain their bookings but delay their travel to country.

“It is therefore the recommendation and encouragement of the UTB that intended travelers to Uganda from the affected countries maintain their bookings but delay their travel until a later date when the disease is globally contained,”

The coronavirus has since the outbreak in China paralyzed global events and travel as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global public emergency.

Travelers from affected countries and those that present signs of and flu-like symptoms are put under a mandatory quarantine of at least 14 days as advised by WHO.