As the world comes to grips with coronavirus which has so far claimed over 3000 lives, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has drafted and put in place some health measures at Entebbe International Airport to combat its spread.

Speaking to the religious leaders during a visit by the Retired Archbishop of Church of Uganda, His Grace Rev. Henry Luke Orombi at the CAA Headquarters in Entebbe, Hannington Banyendera, the Authority’s Director of Finance, said they are working with the Ministry of Health and International World Health Organization to screen people coming into the country with cough and unusual temperature, in addition to sanitizing them.

Banyendera said that before a plane lands at Entebbe Airport, the Authority is furnished with information regarding the number of passengers on board and where they’re coming from.

After, passengers are subjected to thorough screening.

Banyendera revealed that early this week, four foreigners suspected to have contracted coronavirus were quarantined at Entebbe General Referral Hospital, but fortunately upon subjecting them to a medical test they were found to be negative.

Orombi asked management of CAA to create friendship with the people they serve and reminded them that even Jesus Christ treasured relationship thus they should honor God to get his blessings in abundance.

According to current data by CAA, it is estimated that by the end of 2021 the Airport will have the capacity to handle 3.5million passengers per year as opposed to current number of passengers which stands at 2 million passengers a year.