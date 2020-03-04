Acclaimed South African business mogul, venture capitalist and global speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, will host entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts to a Johnnie Walker cocktail this Friday, March 6, 2020, at Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

Vusi is set to land in Uganda this Wednesday for high-class engagements with the business community at Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday, where he will host a breakfast meeting and later on Friday, where he will host the Johnnie Walker cocktail at the Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

The self-made millionaire will share from his well of expertise in strategy, leadership, and sales.

While addressing the media, Uganda Breweries Limited Head of Luxury Portfolio, Annette Nakiyaga, urged the public to seize the opportunity and draw from the wealth of knowledge Vusi will share at the cocktail.

“Johnnie Walker celebrates success, achievement, ambition and hard work. Vusi is a true representation of these values we hold dear and as such, we are more than honoured to host together with him, the cocktail at the Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz. This is Johnnie Walker way of contributing to the passing down of the same values to entrepreneurs and the business community in Uganda,” she said.

Vusi is currently the CEO of Boutique Investment & Advisory firm in Africa, a firm that guides large and listed businesses towards more lucrative directions.

He is also the chairman of MyGrowthFund, a venture capital Fund and business accelerator.

Find tickets to the cocktail here>> https://event.flutterwave.com/70-vusi-in-uganda-