The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to register new members and update its current members list on Monday, March 9, 2020. NRM will also give its members membership cards which they have called ‘Endaga Yello’.

According to a statement from the NRM Secretary General Rt. Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba, the exercise will be carried out at village/branch level by registrars assigned to perform this duty by the secretariat.

“For the villages that were in existence as of July 2015, their registers have been prepared by the Secretariat with data of their members that were registered at that time,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba said that for the new villages that were formed after July 2015, blank booklets have been provided and they will also be registered.

Lumumba said that the exercise targets to allow members check the accuracy of their particulars on the 2015 register, collect data on their members’ gender, age, date of birth, national identification number and phone numbers.

NRM also intends to inform members of their voting villages, enable the removal of ineligible persons from the register and also to register new members.

One will only be allowed to register if they are a citizen of Uganda aged 16 and above, residing or originating from that Village or Branch and willing to be a member of the NRM.

Senior Manager of information, communication and public relations in the NRM Rogers Mulindwa said that dead people and those who can’t be verified will be deleted.

“For avoidance of doubt, a person shall be deleted from the register if the person died, left the party to another political party, shifted from the area, non-citizen,”

Mulindwa said that the ‘Endaga Yello’ will then be issued at a later stage after the exercise.