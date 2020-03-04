NBS Television presenter Annet Nambooze also known as Anatalia Ozzy of the Uncut Kalakata show has said she wants her time as Cash Chat brand ambassador to be impactful especially to women.

Cash Chat, a digital and social network mobile application developed by Bold Cashers Limited, a Ugandan technology company recently appointed Ozzy as their brand ambassador.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the NBS TV presenter said it is time for women operating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other small businesses to embrace the use of new technologies to grow their businesses and that she would be key in ensuring this.

“My commitment and strong passion is to see the lives of the girl child and women improve, which is also a very important value to Cash Chat that influenced me to sign this deal,” Annatalia said.

“I am very keen about my brand because I don’t want to associate with certain brands but when I read about Cash Chat, I was excited. When I looked at the other components, I realized that they are not only good but are going to be important in the lives of the people who are going to use this app.”

The television presenter said she would work to ensure women use the digital and social network mobile applications for their own benefit and uplift themselves.

“People are doing very small business; they try to minimize the cost of transferring their money when doing business. They can achieve this by using the mobile wallet on the app where their money will be safe,” she said.

She also encouraged women running small businesses that involve moving from one town to another to turn to new technologies like Cash Chat and e-commerce to minimize the cost of doing business.

“As a woman, I want to use less when doing business and attain more. For you to move with cash is dangerous but if I can do a transaction with someone in China and the money goes to an account in China, it is really favourable.”

According to Asher Namanya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bold Cashers, Annatalia will be responsible for promoting the app, appear on promotional materials and create awareness that will lead to the growth of the mobile app.

He said that Annatalia will lend her celebrity status and influence over the youth, to introduce and educate them about the Cash Chat mobile app innovation that integrates financial solutions with social media to give users the much need economic freedom.

“Working with Annatalia is an opportunity for us as technology innovators and developers at Bold Cashers Limited and especially our Cash Chat brand to reach and empower the youth. It fits well in our plan of creating jobs for the youth by offering them mobile phone-based financial solutions. We are here to help young people gain financial freedom by using our user-friendly mobile app,” Namanya said.

“We know that the biggest percentage of Uganda’s population is made up of young people who are always using social media platforms to reach out to each other. We have therefore packaged Cash Chat mobile app in such a way that you can chat with your friends, transfer money and earn from publishing or viewing sponsored adverts on the app status section.”

The Cash Chat mobile app, the first if its kind in Uganda, is powered by Pesa Moni , a global payment gateway. Over 500, 000 users globally have signed up.