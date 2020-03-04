President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has passed out a total of 110 Special Forces commandos under the UPDF.

The commandos passed out on Tuesday were in the fourth intake of its kind conducted at Butiaba Marines Training School in Buliisa district.

Speaking at the pass out, Museveni said he was satisfied with the skills exhibited by the commandos noting that they will an important force multiplier to the UPDF.

“I congratulate these young troops who completed this very tough course. The army is tough but this is tougher. The army has big capacity but Special Forces creates a special capacity in operating in small units and doing things that cannot be done in a regular way. Special Forces are an important force multiplier,”Museveni said.

He noted that because of such special capability in the UPDF, the Al Shabaab were wiped out of their bases in Mogadishu.

“The Special Forces snipers did a great job in Mogadishu that helped the defeat of Al Shabaab from the Somali city.”

SFC commandos were deployed in Somalia to help fight Al Shabaab snipers who were killing Ugandan soldiers.

The deployment of SFC snipers changed the game and it turned against the terrorist group that was forced to abandon Mogadishu where they operated freely especially in tall buildings.

Museveni said he would continue supporting the army in its efforts to professionalize.

The State Minister for Defense in charge of general duties, Col. Charles Engola said the new commandos have achieved all the skills required for them to excel in their deployments.

“As we celebrate your achievement today, we should be reminded of our military history and those who sacrificed for this country. They represent the past and you now represent the future. Carry on this noble responsibility with pride while conscious of the UPDF requirement of loyalty, patriotism, discipline, teamwork and pro-people ideology,” Engola said.

The Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen.David Muhoozi asked the commandos to remain healthy.

Maj.Gen. James Birungi, the SFC commander said the UPDF unit is steadily growing day by day.

“SFC is steadily growing in quality and quantity by leaps and bounds. We thank the Commander-In-Chief for his strategic guidance, efforts and contribution,” he said.

The function was also attended by the commander Land Forces, Lt.Gen.Peter Elwelu, UPDF Air Force commander, Lt.Gen. Andrew Lutaaya, Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj.Gen. Leopold Kyanda and other senior officers in the Ugandan army.

The Special Forces Command is a UPDF elite unit mandated with guarding the President and members of the first family.