By RACHEAL NAMUYANJA

The Law Development Centre (LDC) is set to celebrate 50 years of its existence starting Friday March 6, 2020.

LDC will also open new centres in the different regions of the country to cater for the ever rising demand for legal and professional knowledge.

Currently, there are over 1600 students undertaking various Law courses across the country and these numbers are set to increase with the many universities opening up law facilities to offer Law degrees.

While addressing the media at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday morning, Bakunzi Didas Mufasha the secretary at LDC said that the three regional campuses will be established in Mbarara (west), Lira in the North and Mbale in the East.

“At its inception, LDC was planned to accommodate and train sixty (60) students on Bar course and another 60 for other courses but now they are over 1600 students.” Bakunzi said.

Bakunzi added that the quality and standard of Lawyers produced at the regional campuses, will be the same as those at the main campus.

“They go through the same hands and the same system; they receive the same teaching and go through the same examination processes.” said Bakunzi.

In a quest to improve the quality of lawyers, the Law development Centre has invented new teaching methods to make teaching and learning easier such as use of ICT in most of its operations and enabling students to access electronic legal resources online.

The Law Development centre was established by the LDC Act of 1970 which was promulgated into law on 21st August 1970 and will therefore be celebrating 50 years of existence.

A series of activities have been identified to mark this important achievement.

As one of the activities, LDC will hold a run on Friday this week from which they expect to raise money to support the less privileged students who have excelled and would love to join LDC.