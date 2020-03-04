The mayoral race for Kampala Central Division is heating up with three contender confirming they will be running against incumbent Charles Musoke Sserunjogi of the DP.

The latest entrant is Patrick Mugisa,a former member of the Kampala City Council Authority(KCCA) land board.

Mugisa, who belongs to the NRM, told Nile Post that he is ready to uproot Sserunjogi.

Other contenders in the race are Moses Kataabu(People Power),Wilberforce Kyambadde(FDC) and the incumbent Charles Musoke Sserujonji.

Mugisa said he will focus on improving the city infrastructure, youth empowerment, wealth creation and stamping corruption out of City Hall.

“This position is not a job. That’s what most leaders forget. It is a chance to offer a service to the people. A chance to spearhead development, empower youths and create wealth for the people,” he said.

Asked about the challenge of contesting on the NRM ticket in Kampala, which is an opposition stronghold, Mugisa revealed that he has been approached by some People Power supporters who have promised to back him in the 2021 elections.

His other area of focus will be on streamlining markets like St. Balikuddembe and Nakasero,which he plans to transform into modern markets ,but with emphasis on ensuring that vendors maintain ownership.

“The markets in the CBD need great improvement. They are very strategic and critical in the development of any city around the world. As such we must prioritize our markets such as Owino, Kamwokya, Nakasero and many others,” Mugisa said.