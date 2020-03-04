The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has commended Huawei Uganda supporting communities in Kamuli district through their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Kadaga said she was happy Huawei was handling critical areas that are ordinarily a duty of the state.

“They are helping government; they started by supporting Busoga Kingdom with a heavy duty printing machine for printing exams and they have supported farmers, schools and now women groups,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga made these remarks in Kamuli on 01 March 2020 as Huawei donated sewing machines, tents, plastic chairs and spraying pumps worthy Shs70 million to various groups in the district.

She also appreciated Huawei on its skilling programme in schools where the company targets to train 1000 students in computer skills in 2020. This, according to the Country Manager, Huawei Uganda, Liu Jiawei is a partnership programme with Busoga University.

“In 2018, we promised to train 1000 students in ICT; we have so far trained 700 students and are completing this training this year,” said Jiawei adding that, “together with Busoga University we have committed to train university students in computer skills at no cost”.