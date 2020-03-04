Self-appointed president Museveni mobilizer Charles Olim alias Sipapa has said that People Power and Bobi Wine stand no chance at winning the presidential seat, in any case, he (Sipapa) and those he supports (NRM) will not let him.

Sipapa was speaking to NBS TV during the UnCut program on Tuesday when he made the claims.

According to Sipapa, People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has been contacting him endlessly to have him meet the president, but Sipapa has refused.

Sipapa based on such matters to claim that the pressure group by Bobi Wine can not anchor him into the presidency, or even provide him victory.

He said that in any case, Bobi Wine ‘magically’ wins, no one will allow him to sit on the chair of the presidency even for a minute.

“The People Power supporters and their leaders are just misleading people while they cut backend deals with the President,” he said.

“They should not make noise for us, let them wait for people to vote. And the truth is, they will no go through but even if they do, we shall not give them the presidential seat,” he added.