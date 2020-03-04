The Democratic Party president general, Norbert Mao has expressed his disappointment with the security agencies for the continuous frustration of opposition activities ahead of the 2021 elections.

While addressing the media on Tuesday at the party headquarters, Mao highlighted the presidential consultations of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine which have always be blocked by police.

He said DP will choose a legal path to challenge the police actions.

“The Police reasons are ridiculous. I understand when Hon Kyagulanyi wanted to hold a public gathering ,they told him he must name all the five hundred thousand people who are coming for his consultations. That is a joke because you can only invite categories,”he said.

He also commented on the forthcoming International Women’s Day celebrations applauding the steps taken by the government in the empowerment of women.

He however urged all the stakeholders to work tooth and nail to address the increasing domestic violence and sexual harassment in the country.

“For women who want to join politics, sexual harassment is still a sensitive topic . I don’t think many people want to talk about it but we have talk about it because relationship should be based on choice not compulsion,” he said.

He congratulated the newly appointed Archbishop of Uganda Rev Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu who was officially confirmed as the ninth Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda over the weekend .

“As a true man of God, he has asserted the position of the church on the very important issue of sexuality. As DP we stand with him to protect the moral values of our country and we stand with him also in his call for efforts to lift up the standards of the boy child, “he said.