The Bishop of West Buganda Diocese – Rt Rev Henry Katumba-Tamale has officially launched and commissioned the Diocesan Diamond Jubilee (60yrs) Organizing Committee to be chaired by Mr. Batista Walugembe of Kalungu Traders in Masaka and the Vice Chair is Mr. Daniel Damulira.

The climax of the Jubilee celebrations will be on 6th June, 2020 starting with a Thanksgiving Service followed by the Official Opening of the Church Plaza in Masaka City, Edward Avenue, Plot 17.

The Guest Preacher will be the 9th Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda – The Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.