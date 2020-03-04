The case, in which Esteri Mugulwa, a daughter to Gen.Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh wants her divorced husband’s mental status checked has been fixed for hearing.

According to a notice by the Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa, the case for psychiatric examination is to be heard on Friday at 11 am.

“Whereas the above-named complainant (Esteri Mugulwa) has filed a complaint on oath believing you to be a person of unsound mind upon the complaint the particulars of which are set out in the copy of the complaint attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before this court in person on the 6thday of March 2020 at 11:00am in the fore afternoon for purposes of an inquiry,” read in part the summons issued by the Chief Magistrate.

The case

Mugulwa filed for divorce with her husband Eng. Ronald Ndizeye Sekaziga in 2017 at the High Court Family Division seeking an order for maintenance and custody of their three children and consequently, Lady Justice Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya granted the divorce and ordered for joint custody of the children.

However, in a February 11, 2020 application through her lawyers of Kashillingi Rugaba Associates, Mugulwa asked the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court to have the former husband’s mental status checked by a professional psychiatric.

“In the circumstances, we humbly seek that the matter be fixed and Your Worship proceeds to have the Respondent (Ndizeye) undergo a mental psychological evaluation by a professional,” Mugulwa said.

“We had intimated to court that there was a renewed mediation effort. However, we regret to inform court that mediation failed at the insistence of the respondent. Instead, our client (Mugulwa) has observed disturbing trends with the respondent’s visits to the children’s school with strangers.”