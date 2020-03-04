American businessman William Henry Gates alias Bill has donated Shs36billion to East African countries infested with locusts.

According to a statement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the $10m contribution will be given to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that appealed for funds to fight the locust invasion that is threatening food security.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced today that it is contributing $10 million to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to support its work with governments in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, to combat a locust infestation in East Africa that is posing a significant threat to food production and livelihoods in the region. The foundation is joining several other donors in responding to FAO’s urgent appeal to contain the crisis,” a statement reads in part.

“The locust invasion is the worst Kenya has seen in 70 years, and the worst in nearly a generation in Somalia and Ethiopia. Djibouti and Eritrea are also affected, and swarms have now reached neighboring Tanzania, and Uganda. The foundation’s support is intended to help FAO and national governments confront the critical need for rapid control of the infestation, including aerial control of large swarms,” the statement continues.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu thanked the foundation for its donation and urged other philanthropists to help protect the livelihoods of farmers in the affected region.

Speaking to Nile Post, FAO spokesperson in Uganda Agathe Ayebazibwe confirmed the donation and added that it was to be split among the affected countries based on the magnitude of locust impact.

“It is 10 million USD but went to FAO global. To be split between all countries affected by Locusts,” she said.

Last week, the cabinet passed another batch of Shs16b to fight locusts that invaded the country recently.

Addressing journalists on the situation in the fight against locusts, the Agriculture Minister, Vincent Ssempijja said the need for more money was necessitated by the new swarms that have invaded the country but also new ones expected soon.

There have been reports especially on social media claiming that government officials have exaggerated the swarms of the locusts that invaded the country in a bid to “eat” money in form of exaggerated budgets but the Agriculture minister allayed any fears.