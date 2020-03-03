Do not be deceived by my choice of headline. I have not come to this conclusion by an experiential analysis of my life.

Yes I cry quite a bit and I am not going to apologise for it because I have been made to understand, this time experientially, that its only real men that cry.

I have never been rich and given what I have seen of the rich I am sure I don’t want to be. You can disagree with me here it is fine.

There is little evidence that money solves more problems than it brings.

How the rich also cry…

If money was the beginning of the end of and for the problems of its proud owners why aren’t those with plenty of it the happiest this planet knows? Good people the rich also cry.

Speaking of which, not that long ago we saw the advent of People Power onto our political scene.

When it did, many naysayers and political naives were quick to dismiss it and its champion as good for nothings as far as leading this nation is concerned.

Let me veer off a little here.

I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that we are a long way from being led by Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, the energetic and charismatic Member of Parliament from Kyadondo East where I shall soon be a resident by the way.

I like the man and how far he has come with his hustle. I have said it here that his story should and may soon be Hollywood stuff. That said, that alone for me does not make you president of Uganda.

Uganda has been made very difficult to run over the last 34 years. Had Bobi Wine taken over in 1986 he would have had a better chance at leading Uganda with some semblance of success than he can now master were he to be graciously (used in the Biblical theological sense where grace is unmerited favour) and generously allowed to win an election bythose who know that they have a right to lead Uganda if not own it proper.

In Uganda, you have to be allowed to win a presidential election let no one even come as close as convincing you otherwise.

So back to where be were before I let all and sundry know my gut feeling on my MP’s presidential abilities not ambitions.

I find is difficult to understand why NRM stalwarts and diehards who have been telling us that Bobi is just a pro-“strange sexual orientation activist, a known “weedist” and a musician (Uganda is not one to be led by singers) would be bothered by him and who leaves his camp.

The old man and his young bride

That being the case why is NRM so bothered by what goes on in a camp so small and so weak and lead by a non starter?

Each time someone leaves People Power like Bosmic did recently, the NRM is first into jubilee mode?

Why would a farmer selling milk to a very satisfied customer worry about that fact that the customer’s cat has delivered? Is there an assumption that his client may resort to consuming cat milk?

I think your worry should be that the neighbour’s high breed cow has delivered and that its high-end milk is soon to offer real competition.

But that you are worried about what you yourself called a cat is revealing something you intended to keep under wraps.

Let me state here and now that there are times these days, unlike in its early days, when NRM stalwarts sound like a rich, old man dating a village beauty and claiming in the process that no young man in the village can steal the beautiful eyed curvy one from his grip.

As he claims so, he continues to busy himself with keeping tabs with and indeed celebrating the marriage of each of the young handsome boys with such a huge sigh of relief.

Deep down he probably seems to know what most don’t, that there are things his age may not allow him to supply to the young girl that the young men her peers probably may avail with ease…

To that “Truth” he cant run away from and certainly won’t hide.

Yes, he is rich and may have money to pay for the comfort of the girl, but I am sure in his quiet time he cries that his money can’t buy him back to what his younger less “loaded” competition have with ease.

These are the moments when the rich also cry…I am sure now I am close to where I should leave these things, go make some more money, and wait for my turn to cry…