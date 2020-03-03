Former security minister, Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde has finally hit the ground running and declared his presidential bid to change the status quo by unseating President Museveni .

In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Tumukunde has notified the election body of plans to consult voters ahead of his presidential bid.

“My consultations will, therefore, target various groups in the country with a view of facilitating my decisions ahead of nominations of presidential candidates slated for October 2020. I will communicate those decisions to the EC as soon as possible, in case, during the time frame prescribed in the relevant laws,”Tumukunde says in a letter received by the Electoral Commission on March 3, 2020.

“My consultations will extend to the currently existing political groupings or political parties, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, farmers, urban dwellers, youths, women, entrepreneurs, elderly, civil society and government institutions among other groups.”

In his letter, the former spymaster says he expects the Electoral Commission to offer him the necessary support to enable him to carry out the consultations without interruptions.

“I pray that the statutory mandate of the EC shall be respected by other organs of the state and that there will be harmony throughout this important constitutional exercise,” he says.

Tumukunde’s presidential ambitions first came to be known of last year when he presented his veiled Kampala Lord mayor bid.

When asked about the presidential bid, the controversial retired UPDF general said there was nothing wrong for him to harbor presidential ambitions.

“There is nothing wrong with being a president but I’m also not sure if anybody can be a president,” Tumukunde said while appearing on a local political show last year.

“The political space is open. Should you feel like you want a political job, the road is wide open, you shouldn’t wait to be appointed.”

A few weeks ago, the army withdrew retired Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde’s guards.