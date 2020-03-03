Police in Pader has arrested two people suspected of breaking into the home of former Chief of Staff for UPDF Air Forces who is away in South Sudan.

According to Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson, the incident happened at around 1:30 am on Tuesday morning in Paipii village,Lunna parish, Pader town Council, Pader district when thugs jumped into the UPDF officer’s home.

“It was around 1:30 am when the UPDF general’s armed guard all of a sudden saw lights go off and on moving behind the house, he saw someone running away,”Okema told the Nile Post in a phone interview.

“It was not until the guard fired some bullets in the air that the unknown person stopped, knelt and put his arms in the air leading to his arrest.”

The police mouthpiece said the thug had dismantled the solar panels on the house which led to a blackout at the home.

Following his arrest and interrogation, the thug identified as Benson Komakech revealed they were in a group of four people with others identified as Paibulo Ojok, Obok Achan and Ramson Obwola, all from Agago district.

“The suspect told interrogators that the group had two guns. Our search later led to arrest of Obwola who was traced.”

He noted that the search for the remaining two suspects is still on whereas Komakech is currently admitted at Pader health centre III after being badly beaten following the arrest.

Maj.Gen.Lokech was last year sent on a special assignment in Juba by the commander in chief of the armed forces, Gen.Museveni to monitor on behalf of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan.