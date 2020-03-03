Police has kicked off investigations into a new gang carrying out attacks on government property using petrol bombs.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, four cases have so far been registered in various parts of the city in which the gang has done or attempted to burn petrol stations, government vehicles and security installations using petrol bombs.

“On February 2, 2020 at around 12:30 pm, unidentified gang dressed in red attacked occupants of motor vehicle registration number UG 0386M, a double cabin belonging to the Ministry of Health at the traffic lights along Kawaala road. They threw a five-litre jerrican of petrol through the window to the occupants and attempted to light a matchstick to set the vehicle ablaze,” Enanga said.

He, however, noted that the attempts never yielded anything after the driver of the vehicle drove off fast to Wandegeya police station where the matter was reported.

“The three occupants of the vehicle were thoroughly examined and were smelling petrol and a five-litre jerrican was recovered from the vehicle.”

The police mouthpiece said in another incident, the group tried to burn a bus belonging to Maj. Kakooza Mutale by pouring petrol on its tyres but was saved by members of the public who put out the fire.

According to Enanga, there was another incident in which a car was set ablaze at Kawempe Police station whereas the same group proceeded to Hass petrol station near Kawempe referral hospital but the fire was put out by the staff at the fuel station.

Concern

The police spokesperson said security is concerned with this new wave of criminality intended to cause mayhem in the country.

“This criminal gang that specialized in organized crime of robbery, mugging, burglary and thugs for hire is a concern because of the string of attacks motivated by politics, drugs and violence.”

He cited an example of Hass petrol station in Kawempe and that if the mission had been successful; the fire would extend up to Kawempe referral hospital and other nearby installations.

Enanga said their investigations have led to arrest of a number of the suspects behind the violence and a number of exhibits recovered.

“We are working hard to crack down on the gang’s activities and we have confiscated drill videos and other videos depicting criminal lifestyles and posing with guns. We have been on their trail immediately after the attacks and the operation will significantly disrupt the activities of these gangs,”Enanga said.