Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga is set to headline the 8th edition of ‘Meet the Boss’ on March 27, 2020. The event will be hosted in the parliament gardens.

‘Meet the Boss’ is a corporate networking platform that attracts professionals of all shades in Uganda with the aim of making connections easier while shining a light on outstanding individuals.

According to Joy Mutamba who is a director at Uptown Group the organizers of the event, this year’s edition has been dedicated to celebrating women and that is why Speaker Kadaga was pitted to headline it.

Mutamba who was speaking at a press conference to launch the event at the American Center, Embassy plaza building said that all women from all walks of life are welcome.

“We have so far hosted eight editions and we decided to celebrate women in this edition. The event will be about women in leadership, business, arts, politics and all walks of life,” Mutamba said.

The event will be under the theme of “The Women’s Decade” and it will be both informative and entertaining according to Mutamba.

“We will have a mini-expo for women’s products, we will have a fashion show for local designers to display their items, a panel discussion, entertainment and a keynote speech from Kadaga about her life journey.”

The Urban Group partnered with Zimba Women, BMK House, Robertson Winery and Comfort homes on this edition.

Early bird tickets are on sale at shs 130,000 until March 14, 2020. Tickets at the gate will be sold at shs 150,000.