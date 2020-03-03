Embattled director for communications and public affairs at parliament Chris Obore has said that certain situations and people have made him feel like he does not belong to Uganda anymore.

Obore, who did not delve into the details of his statement said he believes there are many Ugandans in his situation.

“I have been made to feel I don’t belong to Uganda. Yet I was born in Teso with all descendants as Teso who made me believe I am a Ugandan. I believe there are many Ugandans in my situation, what do we do?” Obore posed.

Last month, Parliament clerk Jane Kibirige in a letter titled “extension of the leave period,’ Obore has been advised to stay home and wait for communication from the parliament commission.

“Please refer to mine dated 18th September 2019 of reference P2659 requiring you to take your accumulated leave of 144 days and your subsequent conduct following the instructions. All these matters were discussed in the meeting of the parliamentary committee held on 17thJanuary 2020,” the letter read in part.

“While waiting to be guided on the way forward by the commission. I have been directed to instruct you to remain away from your duties on the same terms as earlier communicated to you by my letter of 18th, September 2019 until the commission guides accordingly,” the letter continues.

In Obore’s absence, his work will be handled by the deputy clerk in charge of corporate affairs.

Last year in September, Obore was sent on forced leave with ‘immediate effect’ and asked to hand over to Henry Waiswa the deputy clerk in charge of corporate affairs.