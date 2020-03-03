By Racheal Namuyanja

The Ministry of Health has put in place a committee to assess the necessity of upcoming national gatherings in the country. The committee is set to assess the risks and possible outcomes and later give a report on the measures to be taken; whether to suspend, re-schedule or hold the events.

International conferences such as the international conference on peace, humanitarian aid and service (ICPHAS) and G-77 conference to be held in Uganda in March and April hang in balance.

This follows cancellation of several international conferences and events around the globe due to outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Events such as the Mobile World Congress that was scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Facebook’s global marketing summit, the Chinese grand prix, China’s national people’s congress, religious pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia and a couple of matches over the weekend were cancelled.

While addressing the media, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, minister of state for health and primary health care, said the team will advise government on the international events since they will involve people coming from infected countries.

“Uganda still maintains to its open door policy and this puts it at a high risk of acquiring the virus from travellers from infected countries.” said Kaducu.

The minister also said, prevention is the main way of stopping the spread of the virus and therefore the public should adhere to the preventive measures put in place following World Health Organisation’s directive declaring Coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern to all member states of which Uganda is part.

“People should avoid hand shaking, hugging, and close contact with people who are visibly sick with flue and when sick with flu like symptoms, avoid going to public places.” said Kaducu

In addition to the dos and don’ts, the ministry of health together with the ministry of water and environment as well as development partners will this month launch a campaign towards cleaning our environment and maintain good hygiene and sanitation so as to avoid some of these preventable diseases.

Uganda has so far isolated 722 travellers as Uganda takes preventive measures to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Of these 499 are Chinese nationals, 150 are Ugandan citizens while 73 are other nationals. 41% of these people have completed their mandatory days of self isolation. additionally 10 suspected cases of Coronavirus disease have been tested and all tested negative.

Edited by David Tumusiime