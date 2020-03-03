The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it is not aware about presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu’s on-going woes with police.

Police on Monday last week halted Kyagulanyi’s presidential consultation meeting at Pope Paul Memorial Center in Kampala on grounds that Kyagulanyi had failed to submit strategies like they had earlier agreed.

Speaking on NBS Morning Breeze Monday morning, EC spokesperson Jotham Taremwa said that they were not aware of Kyagulanyi’s woes since he was cleared by the EC.

“The only part for us was to guide him on what a consultation is all about so I don’t know what assistance an aspirant would be seeking from us. We are not aware and that has not come to our attention,” Taremwa said.

Taremwa added that Kyagulanyi and all presidential aspirants collaborate with police to be guided further.

“Being an aspirant does not place you above the normal. My view is, if you are an aspirant, sit with the police. When the EC okays you, it does not mean you overlook certain laws,” Taremwa said.

Last week, Kyagulanyi said that his ‘People Power’ team had wrote to police requesting for an appointment to discuss the matter but they did not get any response.

A number of ‘People Power’ supporters have became victims of the standoff between Kyagulanyi and the police. Taremwa advised the pressure group leader to collaborate with the police force to avoid further occurrences.