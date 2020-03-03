Airtel Uganda Managing Director, VG Somasekhar also addressed as Soma has resigned from his duties at the telecom company and subsequently returned to India.

In an email that was sent out to staff by Raghunath Venkateswarlu Mandava the Airtel Africa CEO, Soma will be working with the Airtel Group in India on his return.

“VG Somasekhar (Soma), Managing Director of Airtel Uganda Limited has expressed his desire to move to India and as such, resigned from his current position effective 31 March 2020. Some will be associated with the Bharti Airtel Group on his return to India,” the emails read in part.

This will be the second time that Soma resigns at Airtel and gets out of Uganda having done so in 2014 after being at the helm since 2010. He rejoined the company in August 2017.

He began his career in Modi Xerox and held various responsibilities across many geographies in India.

Raghu, the Airtel Africa C.E.O talked about him as one who has been “instrumental in rolling out 4G across Uganda.”

“He has demonstrated great maturity in dealing with all stakeholders and provided robust leadership to the team in Uganda,” Raghu said in an email to staff.