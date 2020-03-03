The NRM leadership in Southern Africa has started early campaigns for President Museveni ahead of the 2021 presidential elections.

According to Isma Luzige, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter, the early campaigns will begin with a three –day conference that will host over 150 delegates to strategize on how to canvas for Museveni’s votes.

“The delegates will come from the provinces of South Africa and other party leaders in the SADC region. We want to form a task force to kick start campaigns for the president here in South Africa and back home in Uganda,”Luzige says.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter is in charge of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The leaders’ conference will be attended by provincial leaders, district leaders and National Executive Committee members for the NRM Southern Africa Chapter

According to Luzige after the conference set for March 6 to 8 at Emalahleni city hall in Mpumalanga they will dispatch teams to various countries in Southern Africa and in Uganda to start canvassing votes for Museveni.

“We want to start countering People Power propaganda here in Southern Africa and back home in Uganda. We want to put a block on President Museveni’s campaigns before the 2021 elections.”

“During the conference, strategies will be laid on how to raise funds for the 2021 campaigns for the president.”

He said some members have already been sent to Uganda and are currently doing mobilization for the ruling NRM party.

“Two groups will come later this year using the road and in the air. Those coming through the road will be making awareness in all the countries they will be going through,”Luzige says.

He says that the conference will also be attended by representatives from South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Last year, the NRM Southern Chapter endorsed Museveni as the sole candidate for the forthcoming 2021 elections.

Since joining politics and the subsequent declaration of interest to vie for the top seat in the country, all has not been rosy for the ruling government that has done all within its means to counter Bobi Wine’s efforts.