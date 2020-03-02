Ugandan movie, Kony Order from Above, is not about to stop registering more success. The sky is no limit.

From being selected for United States’ 92nd Academy Awards ‘Oscars’ in 2019, the movie has once again been selected for the African Film Festival (TAFF).

TAFF celebrates films and arts that either promote African culture; address issues affecting Africa and people of African descent; or explore African landmarks and historic leaders.

The festival will take place in June from 2nd to 6th in USA.

The exciting development has been revealed by the movie director Steve T Ayeny.

This is actually the biggest achievement we have made so far. This is the latest achievement for the film to be selected among many other films from different countries around the world. We are very excited and we are still pushing,” Ayeny who couldn’t hide his excitement disclosed.

“As a director, I feel that God has really done amazing things in our lives. 2020 we have bigger projects coming up,” he added.

First Uganda movie to conduct a World tour:

Kony Order from Above is the first Uganda movie to conduct a world tour.

According to Ayeny, last year in November, the film launched a North America tour and so far it has had 11 beautiful screenings in cities like Montreal and Ottawa, Canada among others.

‘Kony: Order from Above’ movie launched a North America tour which started on 28 November last year in Montreal, Canada, Ottawa with the help of the Ugandan High Commissioner to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng.

With her assistance, we were able to screen the movie in various parts of North America and people have appreciated the work.

Meanwhile, there be another screening at the Ugandan Embassy in Ottawa, Canada and then on March 20th, there will also be another screening at the Ugandan Embassy in Washington DC.

“Right now we are proud that our work is out there being watched by people all over the world. I can clearly tell you that this is the first film in Uganda that is doing a world tour. I mean this alone brings joy to our hearts and encourages us to work more,” said Ayeny.

The movie drama is based on actual happenings tells a story of two youth, Otti and Aguti who fall in love during the tumultuous northern Uganda Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

They are however separated when Otti is abducted at age 11.

While in abduction, Otti attempts to escape back home and is instead caught and battered at each attempt.

He decides to stay in the bush with the LRA rebels and is soon introduced into the inner command circle of notorious LRA rebel leader Joseph Kony’s.

Despite his concession to notoriety, his love for Aguti remained undeterred. In an attempt to sustain it, Otti wrote letters to Aguti through the village reverend.

During the LRA raid to Aboke Girls School, Aguti and other girls are then abducted.

Upon arrival at the Kony camp, the abductees are shown to Kony who falls in love with Aguti instantly without knowledge of the relationship between her and Otti.