Monday morning began on a frightening note as Pallisa Girls Day and Boarding School dormitory suffered a serious fire outbreak.

The dormitory said to house about 200 girls caught fire this morning at about 6am as the students prepared to begin their school day.

The fire raged for several hours as students, teachers and concerned well wishers tried to put it out. They were using buckets of water, soil and other rudimentary methods.

No fatality has been reported from the fire that has razed a substantial part of the dormitory. Students property has been lost in the fire believed to be worth millions of shillings.

Distraught students spoken to failed to point to a possible cause of the fire.

Parents have been trickling into the school to confirm the safety of their children as news gets out.

RDC Pallisa Kyeyune Ssenyonjo confirmed the incident but declined to give details saying he has dispatched security intelligence to the scene,

All Ssenyonjo could say was that, “As of now I can confirm that the school dormitory has caught fire but details are scanty.”

Pallisa Girls is one of the leading schools in the district.