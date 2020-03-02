In a bid to cope with the rapid changes in information communication Technology (ICT), Nkumba University has switched to e-learning method by commissioning a new website that will help students from distant places or at their respective homes to learn using digital devices.

While commissioning the e-Learning method and the new website at the University main campus, Prof. Wilson Mande Muyinda, the vice chancellor, told the university teaching staff that this new method of learning will go a long way in helping students learn even without the presence of teachers or lecturers in the lecture room.

“We have commissioned our website that is going to help students learn from far distance places by using their laptops and phones even when they’re not in position to attend lectures. This new method is also going to help the working class students to learn from their respective offices without physical presence of lecturers“ Prof. Wilson Muyinda noted.

On the other hand, Prof Jude Lubega, the deputy vice chancellor of Uganda Technology and Management University, noted that this new website is going to be used as a digital medium of communication both locally and internationally.

“This new technology is going to help people from distance places to get Admission forms, do research projects, and to understand more about the university,” Prof Lubega said.

He added that the e-Learning method will also help teachers who undergoing post graduate courses to continue learning from distant places so as to comply with the directive from the ministry of Education and Sports that requires every teacher to have a minimum of a degree qualification.

“Nkumba University is ready and prepared to export education locally and beyond the boundaries of Uganda,” said Prof Lubega.