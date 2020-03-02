Police in Kira has arrested a 24 year old mother of two for stealing church offertory.

Judith Nanangwa a mother of two was arrested on Sunday after swapping offertory bags for Watoto church.

“The church had made several complaints of the offertory being stolen by unknown people. On Sunday, one church member was observant and saw Nanangwa swapping the offertory bag,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

He noted that on arrest, the suspect was found with shs 643, 000 that she had stolen.

How she does it

According to police, for several months, offertories have been getting lost and church management was puzzled on who was behind it.

However,after the arrest,Nanangwa admitted to stealing the offertory to fend for her two children.

“She told detectives that she observed the offertory bags, went and manufactured her own that looked similar and would swap the church offertory bags with empty ones she had manufactured,”Enanga said.

Police investigations also found that Nanangwa had several offertory bags at her home from various churches around Ntinda and it is suspected they have always fallen prey to her.

The number of cases in which church offertories are stolen have been on the rise in the recent years around the country.