The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has refuted claims that its officer, Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu was attacked by a strange disease which has made him insane.

According to a news website called ‘The Capital Times’, General Elwelu was attacked by a disease that was yet to be identified two weeks back and that he had been bedridden and also run mad in the process.

Additional reports suggested that Gen. Elwelu was secretly receiving treatment from UPDF doctors and experts from Butabika Mental Hospital at his residence in Bombo.

Refuting the claims on his Twitter handle, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire said that the reports have no truth in them.

“There is absolutely no iota of truth in the mentioned article,” Brig. Karemire said.

“We wish to dismiss the rumour circulated by “The Capital Times” regarding the health of Lt Gen Peter Elwelu the UPDF CLF. The contents should, therefore, be ignored and not cause any anxiety,” he added.

Brig. Karemire said that the contents should, therefore, be ignored and not cause any anxiety.

Gen. Elwelu’s name made rounds in media and public discussions when he led the army attack on the Rwenzururu King’s place in November 2016.

Elwelu said that he didn’t regret the attack because it was aimed at terrorists.

Last month, Gen. Elwelu said that people who have made their poverty woes a daily discussion should be arrested.