Thomas Odongo

Kobs prop Brian Odong featured for his side in their 67-07 win against Impis on Saturday at Legends Grounds during the lunch time fixture of the National Rugby Premier League.

Odong, also former national team Captain had been out of action for about two years due to an injury and he last featured for Kobs in February 2018.

Odong returned with a bang as he crossed the white wash in the 40th minute to help his side see-off the top tier league new.

Other try scorers for Kobs were; Daudi Semwami (2), Faraj Odugo, Conrad Mukwaya (2), Keith Semyarye, Joseph Oloya and Mikiili Wilibo. Joseph Aredo utilized the extras.

Impis’ only try was scored by Emmanuel Sedyabana. It was successfully converted Emma Katuntu.

Kobs are still second on the 10-team table with 48 points, five behind log leaders Heathens.

Impis have been dropped to the rock bottom with six points, just like ninth placed Rhinos.

However, later at Legends, Warriors picked their first win after six attempts after beating Buffaloes 22-20.

Warriors are sixth on the table with 23 points, two behind fifth placed Buffaloes.

At Kyadondo, Pirates delivered their revenge against Rams with a 03-29 win.

Kelvin Balagadde, Stephen ‘Buju’ Alul, Joshua Engwau and Conrad Wanyama slotted home for the former champions.

Pirates are third on the table with 38 points while Rams are eighth with 13 points.

In Jinja, Heathens beat hosts Hippos 08-45 to maintain their perfect run. Heathens are atop the table with 53 points while Hippos are seventh with 19 points.

At the House of Payne in Entebbe, Mongers beat Rhinos 18-13 but the losing point lifted the former from the rock bottom of the table. Mongers are fourth with 35 points while Rhinos are ninth with six points.

Weekend Results – Match Day 11

Kobs 67-07 Impis

Warriors 22-20 Buffaloes

Rams 03-29 Pirates

Hippos 08-45 Heathens

Mongers 18-13 Rhinos