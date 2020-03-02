Alex Mugasha

The Makerere University Academics Staff Association (MUASA) chairperson Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhereza says the body is ready to work with the university management.

Dr Kamunyu made the remarks after his swearing in as the chairperson of MUASA on Friday. Dr Kamunyu was being sworn in for his second term at the helm of the staff body.

He said that MUASA is ready to work the management of the oldest university in East Africa as long as policies are enforced according to the law.

He said that, “I have been there. I have seen my predecessors even bang tables but I think we can go beyond that. We can work, we can talk, we are academics.”

Kamunyu said conflicts only arise when the university management and MUASA forget that they are meant to be complimentary and antagonists.

In his speech, he said, “Leadership is a joint venture and if leadership is to be productive, stakeholders should fulfill their mandate without undermining each other. Conflicts emerge when we forget complementary roles and require mutual respect.”

In equal measure, the deputy Chairperson Makerere University Management Council Dan Kidega said they are ready to work closely with MUASA and hope to start on a new chapter.

The swearing ceremony was conducted by the High Court registrar Allan Gakyaro. It was witnessed by senior members of MUASA and leaders like Dr Tanga Odoi. Odoi credited Kamunyu for his great leadership that had seen MUASA members secure salary increment three times.

Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi was announced as a winner on the February 11th, 2020 with 83% victory against his opponents. The elections were carried out on February 10th, 2020.

MUASA leadership is constituted of 16 members who represent the interests of Makerere University academic staff.