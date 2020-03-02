His Excellency, Slaiman Arabiat, Ambassador of Hasmite Kingdom of Jordan to East Africa has reached out to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to establish a bilateral relationships between Jordan and Uganda.

The Ambassador paid a courtesy call on the Speaker at Friday, 28 February 2020 was on his maiden visit Uganda aimed at fostering collaborations between Uganda and Jordan.

Arabiat said that initially, Jordan had only one Embassy in the non-Arab countries in South Africa. However, he added, they have been expanding to other countries including East Africa.

“Through the embassy based in Nairobi, we want the governments and even the national assemblies of Uganda and Jordan to enter partnerships beneficial to both the countries,” he added.

Arabiat added that once the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Jordan have been concluded and a new upper and lower chamber of representatives is appointed, there will be a plan to visit Uganda.

Kadaga welcomed the idea of a bilateral relationships between the two countries as an opportunity to foster trade and tourism.

“We want to see tourists and traders from Jordan and we want our very own from Uganda to be allowed to engage in trade and tourism in Jordan,” she said.

Kadaga expressed her certainty in receiving legislators from Jordan as well as their Ugandan counterparts visiting Jordan when it is conducive.