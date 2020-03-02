The UPDF Commander for Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu has laughed at reports that he has run mad and is currently admitted at the Bombo military barracks.

Over the weekend, reports made rounds on social media that the battle-hardened UPDF general had run mad.

However, the no-nonsense general has rubbished the claims as being unfounded.

Those who wish me bad I wish them well. It is because they don’t know what they are doing. I have no problem with anybody. There are some people who want to do evil things in this country and see me as a big problem. They have tried a lot of things to get rid of me but have not succeeded. I am here for a mission. If anybody planning to do bad, let them know I am still around,”Elwelu said in a video shot from his office at Bombo.

Initial reports had indicated that the former UPDF AMISOM commander had died before later the narrative changed to being mad and admitted.

However, the current UPDF Land Forces commander in the video said he is doing his work as usual and that he has not fallen sick.

“I am very well.I am happy and healthy. If I was admitted, I would not be in uniform. I am currently going for a meeting. They said I was dead. Maybe I have resurrected and it is my ghost speaking.”

According to Elwelu, it seems the reports are being spread by those wishing him bad but said he is still around to accomplish the mission sent to him by God.

“This world is very complicated. I don’t think that person has written out of ignorance but he has an objective and mission. I wish him all the best. People have misused social media and its very unfortunate. I am still around for very many years. I am not about to go I have a mission to accomplish before I go to my father.”