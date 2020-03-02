All four foreign nationals who were isolated at Entebbe hospital over fears they may have the deadly Coronavirus have tested negative, Ministry of Health has announced.

On Sunday March 1, 2020, four foreign nationals were picked up from the Entebbe International Airport by the Ministry of Health surveillance teams after presenting flu-like symptoms.

The four were then isolated at Entebbe Hospital and samples were taken from each for further testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The Ministry of health has now confirmed that all have tested negative.

“All four foreign nationals currently under isolation have tested negative for COVID-19,” The Ministry announced.

The Ministry however urged the public to continue practicing preventative measures at all times.

Uganda has at least 700 people including 500 Chinese nationals, 150 Ugandans who were returning home from virus-stricken countries and others that are still under isolation. Some have also completed their required 14 days and have since been released.

The novel coronavirus that started in the Wuhan city of China has now since spread to 60 countries with 89,843 cases and 3,069 death world wide as of Monday, March 2, 2020.