At least four other foreign nationals are currently being isolated at Entebbe hospital, the Ministry of Health has announced.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, the four were picked up from the Entebbe International Airport after presenting with flu and cough symptoms

“They were picked up from Entebbe International Airport after presenting with flu and cough symptoms by our surveillance teams,” Ainebyoona said.

Ainebyoona said that the group is now being isolated at the Entebbe hospital and samples have been taken from each of them for further testing.

“Samples have been collected and are being tested at UVRI (Uganda Virus Research Institute),” Ainebyoona added.

Nile Post understands that the Entebbe hospital is just one of the two isolation centers that are currently able to receive suspect cases of coronavirus that started in China in December last year with the other being in Naguru.

Other isolation centers at Mulago and the shs 2 billion National Isolation Center in Entebbe are currently being revamped and stocked in case of an outbreak.

The Ministry of Health, however, maintains that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Uganda at the time.

The Ministry urged Ugandans to remain calm and “follow provided preventative measures.”

“Avoid hand-shaking and hugging at all times. Avoid close contact with people who are visible sick with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sneeze). When sick with flu-like symptoms avoid going to public places, offices, and public gatherings,” the Ministry announced earlier.

Over 83,000 cases and over 2,300 deaths had so far been confirmed in over 26 countries. Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria remain the only three countries with confirmed cases and no deaths in Africa as of March 1, 2020.