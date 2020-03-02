The Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi has said that as much as Uganda is mourning,it is also celebrating the life of Maj Gen John Lorot because of his wonderful and unique values which he utilized in serving his country.

He made the remarks at the burial of Maj Gen John Lorot, a long serving senior UPDF officer, at Nabilatuk town council Nabilatuk District.

“UPDF and the entire country is saddened by the demise of Maj Gen John Lorot because he served diligently with total commitment to duty and sacrifice that wasn’t in vain. Uganda was pacified, that’s why he rose through the ranks, we therefore salute him and celebrate his life”. Gen Muhoozi said.

Muhoozi further said that UPDF has lost an officer who is fearless, selfless, extremely modest, humble and with a golden heart and not focused on material benefits.

“He fought just wars and fought them well, his contribution was therefore a monument,” Muhoozi said.

He informed everyone that Maj Gen Lorot was due for retirement this year and that his terminal benefits will be channeled to his family.

He pledged UPDF support to the children and to facelift his building in Moroto town to which he tasked Lt Gen Andrew Gutti to follow up.

He delivered Shs 5m contribution from UPDF and Shs10m from President Museveni to clear expenses during the funeral.

The State Minister for Ethics and integrity Fr Simon Lokodo said that he was disheartened by the demise of Gen Lorot.

“We are here because we have lost a great son who has been a peace maker by tirelessly working for UPDF to champion peace in Uganda and worldwide,” Lokodo said.

Relatives who were represented by the deceased’s first daughter Gabriella thanked the UPDF for taking care of their father during sickness and appreciated everyone for coming to pay last respect to their father.

“This is the most trying moment but we have to accept it since it’s God’s will”. Ms Gabriella said.

Maj Gen John Lorot was born on February 4, 1958 and joined the army in 1981 after completing his cadet course in Munduli Tanzania.

He was integrated into NRA/UPDF in 1986. He is survived by a widow and 17 children.