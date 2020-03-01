A total of 19,365 customers have been rewarded with prizes worth UGX 500M in the 10 weeks of cheer promotion by Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda.

On Saturday, 35 customers were awarded at a function to climax the campaign held at Shell Bugoloobi in Kampala.

Speaking at the function, Ronald Ngobi, the manager at Shell Bugoloobi hailed the promotion as being a success that saw their sales go up.

“The customers have unlike other promotions been so happy because the rewards have been instant. The campaign has seen an increase in sales volumes by 100 percent for both fuels and lubricants,”Ngobi said.

He noted that because customers had a choice to redeem fuel or lubricants, many of them were able to use different Shell products that they had never used.

“It has given chance to customers to taste some of the products they had never used.”

The promotion that kicked off in December had a presence across a total of 105 Shell stations countrywide to ensure convenience for customers across the country.

Traversing all regions of Uganda and reaching a total of 24 towns to spread cheer, the campaign held exciting engagements reaching 60,000 customers, 9,000 of whom could not hold back their joy at going home with branded merchandise, fuel vouchers and home grocery packs.

According to Mark Mutungi, the Fuels Brand Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, the promotion was aimed at appreciating Shell customers but also to show a wide range of products to them.

“We have been able to give them a chance to experience our quality services and products. They have been able to have a feel of what we offer as well as increasing our sales which has benefited both of us, “Mutungi said.

A number of Shell customers both drivers and motorcycle riders were rewarded with fuel vouchers ranging from shs15000 to shs500,000 that they could redeem instantly.