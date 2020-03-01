The event would proceed with the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga as the chief guest.

Kadaga in her speech pledged support to Kazo, a recently curved out district from Kiruhura, in accessing a fully-fledged hospital and seed schools.

Kadaga exalted President Museveni for elevating Kamukama from the civil service to the Cabinet and called upon the youth to emulate Kamukama as an inspiration that someone can move from a humble background to bigger things in the country.

“I urge young people to draw inspiration from Ms. Kamukama’s story. I thank the President for elevating the then Principal Private Secretary to the President, to Cabinet,” she said.

Kamukama thanked the speaker for honoring her invitation to the event, she also said the event is aimed at ‘thanking God for his mercies throughout her career”.

The event was however headlined by musician Kenzo who stole the show, entertaining the audience with his latest songs; Ssemyekozo and Tweyagale.

The singer who recently met President Museveni was clad in a red t-shirt and navy blue jeans.

Kamukama is expected to vie for the post of woman representative for the Kazo District on the NRM ticket. She will tussle it out with a youthful Anna Lumumba Ruyondo