Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has officially been confirmed as the ninth Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda.

On Sunday, the Anglican faithful witnessed Kaziimba’s enthronement at a function held at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe presided over by the Rt Rev Jackson Nzerebende Tembo, the Dean of the Province, who is the longest-serving bishop.

He later took an oath on which he promised to show himself as an example of Christ to the flock of God.

Speaking at the function, President Museveni who was chief guest hailed Kaziimba for leaving a mark wherever he has served and tipped him to succeed at the helm of the Anglican church in Uganda.

“Kaziimba transformed Mityana diocese and I can be a witness. I want to see him transform the Church of Uganda,” Museveni said.

Museveni reminded Ugandans of the deadly Coronavirus disease that he should be guarded against by every one.

In his inaugural speech, the new Archbishop said he is what he is now because of God and promised to always serve Him.

“I thank God who called me from nothing to somebody. I am what I am because of God,” he said.

The new Archbishop said he will work tooth and nail to fulfill the Anglican Church of Uganda’s vision 2025 as one of the ways to develop the church.

“I want to focus on making Christ known by everyone. I am standing on shoulders of great men before me who wished the vision to be successful,” Kaziimba said.

He, however, vowed he will not be a party to growing trends in some churches including homosexuality that he said are condemned by God.

“I will together with my family serve only God. There are different pressures but we will not accept homosexuality.”

The new Archbishop insisted under his tenure the Anglican church will not allow legalizing of abortion but also say no to sexuality education as proposed by the government.

He insisted he will ensure the Church of Uganda makes greater strides forward in spreading the word of God and converting people to turn to God.

Kaziimba was elected Archbishop last year to replace Stanley Ntagali whose tenure ended this year

According to the Church of Uganda constitution, the Archbishop can serve for only 10 years or leaves upon clocking 65 years.

Ntagali has served for only seven and a half years because he was elected and enthroned as Archbishop on December 16, 2012, at the age of 57 and turned 65, the mandatory retirement age today, March 1, 2020.

Past Archbishops

1. Leslie Brown, a British missionary and was the first Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire (1961-1966)

2. Erica Sabiti (1966 – 1974)

3. Janani Luwum (1974 – 1977)

4. Silvanus Wani (1977 – 1983). In 1980, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire became a separate, Francophone Province, and Uganda became its own Province.

5. Yona Okoth (1983 – 1995)

6. Livingstone Mpalanyi-Nkoyoyo (1995 – 2004)

7. Henry Luke Orombi (2004 – 2012)

8. Stanley Ntagali (2012-2020)