Twenty seven land titles for plots in the Kampala Business and Industrial Park (KIBP) at Namanve have been irregularly and fraudulently issued to different people, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has warned.

The Authority’s acting Director General Lawrence Byensi said that the above mentioned parcels of land and other developments thereon is government land vested in the name of Uganda Investment Authority.

“However, Certificates of Titles have been irregularly and fraudulently issued over the UIA Title hence amounting to double titling,” he added.

These illegal titles include but are not limited to BLOCK 113, PLOTS 902, 955, 857, 858, 860, 861, 862, 866, 867, 868, 1084, 1287, 1288, 1289, 1422, 1480, 1488, 1489, 1490, 1494, 1495, 1496, 1604, 1611, 1612, 1613 and 1614.

He warned that any purported allotment, buying, selling, letting, leasing, charging, subdivision, construction upon or dealings in connection with the said parcels of land in any other manner howsoever without Uganda Investment Authority consent is unlawful, illegal, fraudulent, and amounts to trespass.

“Any person(s) interfering with the said parcels of land as aforesaid stands to lose their money as Uganda Investment Authority will neither honour agreements, contracts or arrangements entered into with person(s) purporting to have authority to transact the parcels of land whether in the manner above described or in any other manner whatsoever nor will it re-reimburse any monies paid in respect of such transactions,” he said.

Byensi further pointed out that it is gross abuse of office for any Officer in the Land Registration Department to entertain/register any application for any transaction over the illegally created Titles or to purport to create fresh Titles on top of the UIA Title.

“Those interfering with the parcels of land under reference risk both criminal and civil action by this Authority,” he said.